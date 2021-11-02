Left Menu

Delhi Court reserves order on JNU student Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in northeast Delhi violence case

A Delhi Court has reserved order on Jawahar Lal Nehru University student and activist Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in a case related to alleged inflammatory and instigating speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:04 IST
Delhi Court reserves order on JNU student Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in northeast Delhi violence case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Court has reserved order on Jawahar Lal Nehru University student and activist Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in a case related to alleged inflammatory and instigating speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Court is likely to pronounce order on the bail application of Imam on November 15.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat reserved the order after hearing both sides prosecution as well as Imam's defence counsel. Prosecutor informed the Court that Imam has attempted to provoke the crowd by stating the "public anger needs to be used in a productive manner".

Sharjeel Imam was accused of making alleged inflammatory speeches at the Jamia area of the national capital on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on December 16, 2019. Imam, who had got limelight for his viral video in December 2019, was booked as an accused in various cases relating to violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

An FIR was lodged against Imam under charges of Sedition of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under-provision of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was arrested in January 2020 in another case connecting to sedition for his provocative speeches which had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021