Four terrorists of banned TTP killed in Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Four terrorists associated with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed on Tuesday in a police operation in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The counter terrorism department (CTD) wing of the police killed the terrorists in tehsil Thall Of Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Kurram tribal district.

The CTD sources said the slain terrorists belong to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The police have launched a massive operation in the area to arrest the remaining accomplices of the terrorists, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

