Maha: Two held for housebreaking, theft in Raigad

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:15 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Raigad district have arrested two persons in connection with a case of housebreaking and theft and recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 1 lakh, an official said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint lodged in Karjat police station, the local crime branch has nabbed Shafik Abdul Shaikh, a resident of Bhiwandi, and Lovekush Gupta, a resident of Ambernath in the neighbouring Thane district, the official said. The police have recovered valuables worth Rs 1.4 lakh, which Gupta had allegedly sold to a jeweller in Ambernath, he said.

During the probe, the police found that Shaikh had nine offences of housebreaking to his name, while Gupta had three cases of theft registered against him, the official said, adding that the duo has been remanded to magistrate's custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

