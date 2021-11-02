Left Menu

6 killed after speeding truck rams into roadside stall

PTI | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including a teenager, were killed after a truck ran over them in Ahirauli village in Mohammadabad area here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when some people were having tea at a roadside stall and a speeding truck lost control and rammed into the shop, crushing six, they said.

The deceased were identified as Umashankar Yadav (50), Virendra Ram (45), Chandra Mohan Rai (45) and Bihari Kushwaha (35), Satyendra Thakur (28), Golu Yadav (15), they said.

After the incident, locals caught hold of the truck driver and beat him up badly.

He has been taken into custody, police said.

Later, locals gathered on the road, demanding compensation for the kin of the victims.

Senior officials, including District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, were on the spot.

Also, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide all necessary help to victim's family.

