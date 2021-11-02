Addis Ababa government urges residents to register arms - media
Updated: 02-11-2021
City authorities of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa called on Tuesday for residents to register weapons in the next two days after rebellious northern forces said they were considering marching there, state media reported.
The statement added that people trying to create havoc were being arrested, without giving further details.
