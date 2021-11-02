Left Menu

Addis Ababa government urges residents to register arms - media

City authorities of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday called on residents to register weapons in the next two days after rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were considering marching there, state media reported. People trying to create havoc were being arrested, a statement also said, without giving further details.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 02-11-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:59 IST
Addis Ababa government urges residents to register arms - media
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

City authorities of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday called on residents to register weapons in the next two days after rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were considering marching there, state media reported.

People trying to create havoc were being arrested, a statement also said, without giving further details. Federal government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The call comes after a Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesman said Tigrayan forces took control of two cities - Dessie and Kombulcha - in the neighboring region of Amhara, putting them about 380 km (235 miles) north of the capital. On Monday night, Tigrayan forces said they had linked up with fighters from an Oromo force also fighting the central government and said they were considering marching on the capital.

The Oromo are Ethiopia's biggest ethnic group. Many of their political leaders are currently in prison. The Tigrayan forces have been fighting the government for the past year in a widening war that first pitted federal troops against the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly 30 years before Abiy Ahmed was appointed prime minister in 2018. The conflict has plunged around 400,000 people in Tigray into famine, killed thousands of civilians, and forced more than 2.5 million people in northern Ethiopia to flee their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021