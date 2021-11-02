Blast, gunfire heard in Afghan capital Kabul - witness
A powerful explosion followed by the sound of gunfire was heard close to the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, a witness said.
It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties or what had caused the explosion and no comment was immediately available from Taliban officials.
