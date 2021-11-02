Maha: Groundwater levels rise in eight districts of Marathwada

Groundwater levels have risen in all 76 talukas of eight districts in Marathwada, which bore the brunt of excess rainfall leading to crop losses this monsoon, an official said on Tuesday.

The region has seen an average rise of 2.79 meters in groundwater levels this year, the official from groundwater survey department said.

The department surveyed 875 wells in eight districts in September, during which the highest rise was seen in the Latur district, which was impacted by floods because of water released from the Manjara dam, he said.

Latur has recorded a rise of 4.37 meters, followed by Parbhani with 3.94 meters, while groundwater level in Hingoli rose by 1.16 meters, he said.

Marathwada recorded cumulative rainfall of 1,112.4 mm till October 21 against the average rainfall of 679.5 mm. Among the eight districts, Nanded saw the highest showers with 1,230.3 mm against expected average rainfall of 814.4 mm, it was stated.

