TMC wins Gosaba assembly by-poll by a record 1.43 Lakh margin

The Trinamool Congress candidate Subrata Mondal Tuesday won the Gosaba assembly by-poll by a massive margin of 1,43,051 votes.

TMC's Subrata Mondal secured 1,61,474 votes, whereas BJP's Palash Rana, his nearest rival, garnered a mere 18,428 votes.

The bypoll for the Gosaba assembly segment in the Sunderbans deltaic region, was necessitated by the death of the sitting TMC MLA few months back.

