HC seeks Centre's stand on plea for pension arrears under freedom fighter scheme to daughter-in-law

The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's stand on a woman's petition seeking the release of the arrears of pension payable to her deceased mother-in-law under the pension scheme for freedom fighters. Justice Rekha Palli issued notice on the petition and granted four weeks to the Centre to file its response. The petitioner woman stated that her mother-in-law was getting a pension continuously since August 1972 under the Centre's Swatantrata Senani Samaan Pension Scheme, which stopped suddenly in February 2015 without any reason or prior intimation. The deceased, being illiterate and aged about 90 years, kept waiting for the pension and even visited the concerned bank which told her that further payment had been stopped by the concerned ministry, the petition said. The court was informed that despite repeated representations, the payment of pension was not resumed till the death of her mother-in-law in December 2020.

The authorities "acted in a very irresponsible manner and did not take any action on the several request and reminder made to them which shows that they have no respect for the martyrs who have laid their life for the Nation", the petitions alleged. The woman, who claimed to be the only surviving legal heir, contended that the rejection of her request for the release of arrears by the authorities after the death of her mother-in-law, without assigning any valid reason, was not sustainable in the eye of law and has to be set aside in the interest of justice. The petitioner submitted that the authorities "completely failed to understand" that after the death of her father-in-law -- a freedom fighter-- as well as her mother-in-law, she was entitled to get the arrears of the pension in the absence of any surviving son and daughter of the couple. The matter would now be heard on February 2 next year.

