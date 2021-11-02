Left Menu

National Press Club calls for urgent probe on the arrest of journalist

National Press Club Deputy Chairperson, Willem van de Putte, said the arrest of the journalist, who was doing his job, was a blight to free and fair elections. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:08 IST
National Press Club calls for urgent probe on the arrest of journalist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Press Club has called for an urgent probe after a Newzroom Afrika journalist covering local elections in Soweto was detained by the police.

National Press Club Deputy Chairperson, Willem van de Putte, said the arrest of the journalist, who was doing his job, was a blight to free and fair elections.

"It is ironic that on a day on which citizens are exercising their democratic rights, a journalist is arrested for doing his job.

"The Newzroom Africa journalist, Zinokoka Mhlaba, was accosted by police as he made a live report.

"A senior police officer could be seen in the live footage moving in front of the camera as the reporter pleaded to be left alone as he was doing his job.

"The footage becomes distorted as the police officer apparently wrestles the camera away from its operator," said Van de Putte.

He said the incident was shocking, as it sends the wrong message that police "can act with impunity, even where no crime has been committed".

He called on the Electoral Commission, the SAPS and IPID [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] to thoroughly investigate the incident.

"We need assurance that journalists can continue to do their jobs unhindered in all public circumstances, especially on such an important day in our democracy.

"We condemn the overzealous actions of the police and hope that the reporter, as well as his colleagues, managed to continue to do their jobs unhindered," Van de Putte said.

The journalist was later released and he continued with his duties covering the elections.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021