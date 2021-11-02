French security officers fired at man with knife in Paris station-media
Paris railway police shot and severely injured a man who threatened them with a knife in Paris train station Saint Lazare on Monday evening, French media reported on Tuesday.
BFM TV and CNews televisions said the man pulled out a knife and shouted "Allahu Akbar" when he was approached by security officers for not wearing mandatory face mask as required under France's COVID-19 measures. The motives of the attack are not known. A Paris police spokesman had no immediate comment.
A spokesperson for Paris prosecutors said they had opened an investigation into attempted murder and promoting terrorism.
