6 killed after speeding truck rams into roadside stall

Six people, including a teenager, were killed after a truck ran over them in Ahirauli village in the Mohammadabad area here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Umashankar Yadav (50), Virendra Ram (45), Chandra Mohan Rai (45) and Bihari Kushwaha (35), Satyendra Thakur (28), Golu Yadav (15), they said.

The speeding truck lost control and rammed into a roadside stall, crushing six, they said.

After the incident, locals caught hold of the truck driver and beat him up badly.

He has been taken into custody, police said.

Later, locals gathered on the road, demanding compensation for the kin of the victims.

Senior officials, including District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Few hours after the incident, in an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of all the victims.

He also directed officials to provide all necessary help to the families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)