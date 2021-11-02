Left Menu

U.N. says gunfire from C. African Republic soldiers wounds 10 peacekeepers

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ten unarmed Egyptian peacekeepers were injured on Monday by gunfire from Central African Republic's presidential guards shortly after their arrival at the Bangui international airport, the United Nations mission in the country said on Tuesday.

The U.N. mission said in a statement that the Egyptian peacekeepers "suffered heavy fire from the presidential guards without any prior warning or response, even though they were unarmed."

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

