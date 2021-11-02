U.N. says gunfire from C. African Republic soldiers wounds 10 peacekeepers
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:43 IST
Ten unarmed Egyptian peacekeepers were injured on Monday by gunfire from Central African Republic's presidential guards shortly after their arrival at the Bangui international airport, the United Nations mission in the country said on Tuesday.
The U.N. mission said in a statement that the Egyptian peacekeepers "suffered heavy fire from the presidential guards without any prior warning or response, even though they were unarmed."
