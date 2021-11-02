Left Menu

Attack on actor's car; culprits identified, arrest soon, says Kochi police Commissioner

Kochi City police commissioner C H Nagaraju on Tuesday said a non-bailable case has been registered in the matter of vandalising the car of actor Joju George during a road block agitation by the Congress party against the rising fuel prices in the country.Nagaraju said the visuals of Mondays incidents are being examined and arrests would be made soon.As part of yesterdays blockade, we have registered two cases.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:43 IST
Attack on actor's car; culprits identified, arrest soon, says Kochi police Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi City police commissioner C H Nagaraju on Tuesday said a non-bailable case has been registered in the matter of vandalising the car of actor Joju George during a road block agitation by the Congress party against the rising fuel prices in the country.

Nagaraju said the visuals of Monday's incidents are being examined and arrests would be made soon.

''As part of yesterday's blockade, we have registered two cases. One for blocking the traffic and the second case for vandalising the car of one Joju George. The second case is a non-bailable one and we have started identifying the culprits. Strong action will be taken against them. We will arrest them soon. We have examined the visuals and have started identifying the culprits,'' he told the media.

When asked about the complaint filed against the actor by a group of Mahila Congress activists alleging that he abused the women workers, the Commissioner said the police is conducting a preliminary enquiry.

''A case will be registered only after a preliminary enquiry. Prima facie, we understand that the complaint is not true as there is no corroborative evidence in that matter. However, we will examine the visuals properly,'' Nagaraju said.

The protest against the hike in fuel price by the Congress district committee in Kochi on Monday has put the party in a spot after filmstar Joju George questioned the blocking of a busy National Highway by the agitators which resulted in an attack on his car, triggering an outpouring of support for the actor from the film industry and the DYFI.

Even as Congress chief K Sudhakaran termed Jojo's act of questioning the protestors as 'goondaism,' Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan said he personally was against protests involving road blocks.

Meanwhile, the film fraternity and the DYFI, the youth organisation of the ruling CPI(M), came out in support of the actor. Police, after considering the actor's medical test report, said he was not drunk as alleged by the Congress leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021