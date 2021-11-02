Left Menu

Maha: Man sets pregnant wife on fire in Thane; held

According to the police, the accused had married another woman and had frequent quarrels with the victim over the matter.On the evening of October 30, the accused allegedly set fire to the victim, who was six months pregnant, he said, adding that the woman was rushed to the hospital by her neighbours.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:01 IST
A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting his pregnant wife on fire over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The city police on Monday arrested Anil Bahadur Chourasia, a resident of Mafatlal colony in Kalwa, under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said. According to the police, the accused had married another woman and had frequent quarrels with the victim over the matter.

On the evening of October 30, the accused allegedly set fire to the victim, who was six months pregnant, he said, adding that the woman was rushed to the hospital by her neighbours. The victim, who sustained severe burns in the attack, lost the baby, and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official added.

