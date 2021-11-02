Left Menu

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:49 IST
13 injured in blast in Pak's Balochistan province
At least 13 people were injured, including four critically, in a blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, police said.

The four critically injured patients were shifted to Quetta while nine others were taken to a hospital in Kharan district, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Qasim said.

Qasim said the explosion occurred shortly after a vehicle of security forces passed through the area. The bomb was fitted in a motorbike, he added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack and expressed grief for those injured.

In a statement, he said that anti-state elements wanted to disturb the province's peace.

''Our courage will not be dampened by the cowardly activities of terrorists. The people of the province are standing with security forces to end the chaos caused by terrorism,'' he added.

The blast comes a day after an explosion in the province's Awaran district that killed a prominent political leader and tribal elder and injured two other people.

On October 31, two passers-by were killed and three security personnel injured in a bomb blast in Balochistan's Panjgur town.

Police said unidentified people parked an explosive-laden motorbike in the Cheetkan Bazaar area which was detonated by remote control when a security vehicle reached there. Two people were killed and three security personnel travelling in the vehicle suffered injuries.

