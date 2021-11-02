Indonesia to deport U.S. woman who assisted Bali 'suitcase' murder

An American woman recently released from prison after serving part of a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother will be deported and return home on Tuesday, an immigration official on Indonesia's island of Bali said.

Heather Mack, originally from Chicago, was jailed in 2015 with her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer for killing her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, and stuffing her remains in a suitcase on the island. "She's served her punishment and her permits expired," the official, I Putu Surya Dharma, told Reuters, adding that Mack was being deported in accordance with Indonesian law.

Her flight would leave on Tuesday evening and she would arrive at Chicago's O'Hare airport, he added. Arrested in 2014 in a case that drew global attention for its grisly nature, Schaefer was sentenced in 2015 to 18 years for premeditated murder, while Mack, then 19, received a 10-year sentence for being an accessory to murder.

Last week, Mack was released from prison after a 34-month remission for good behavior, said Lili, the chief for women inmates at the Kerobokan prison, who goes by one name. On Tuesday afternoon, Mack flew from Bali to Jakarta, the capital, before heading for Chicago. Her lawyer, Yulius Benyamin Seran, said she was accompanied by her daughter, to whom she had given birth before her sentencing.

He declined to give further details.

