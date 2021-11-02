Five arrested in Delhi with over 500 kg firecrackers ahead of Diwali

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested five persons and recovered over 500 kg of illegal firecrackers from them in West Delhi. The sale or possession of firecrackers is banned in the national capital.

The police seized a total of 506 kg of firecrackers from the arrested men. The suspects have been identified as Kiran Khurana, Sanjay Kumar, Anuradha Khendalwal, Rajesh Taluja and Ajeet Singh.

The police said that the firecrackers were stored for the purpose of sale in the market. (ANI)

