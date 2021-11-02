UK minister misspoke about detained fishing vessel being released by France
A British fishing vessel seized in France remains in the port of Le Havre, a spokesman for the environment ministry told Reuters, confirming that UK environment minister George Eustice had misspoken earlier on Tuesday when he said it had been released.
The owner of the vessel said that it remained held at the port of Le Havre at least until a hearing tomorrow, disputing what Eustice had said on Sky News.
