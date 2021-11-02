SDO's reader arrested in bribery case in Rajasthan
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A sub-divisional officer's reader was arrested Tuesday in a case of bribery in Rajasthan's Jalore district, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.
Gajendra Kumar's arrest came a day after SDO Masingaram was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for giving a decision in favour of the complainant in a matter related to agriculture land, the official said. The SDO was arrested on Monday itself.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Gajendra Kumar's
- Anti-Corruption Bureau
- SDO Masingaram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan witnesses light to moderate rains at many places
Rail Roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks, train services hit in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan
Rail Roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks, train services hit in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan
Swiss Ambassador meets Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan govt aims to provide Rs 18,500-cr crop loans to farmers in 2021-22