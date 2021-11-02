Three tourists from Gujarat swept away by Ganga in Rishikesh

A man and his 18-year-old daughter were among three tourists from Gujarat swept away by the swirling waters of the Ganga in Lakshman Jhula area of Rishikesh, police said on Tuesday. Sonal was the first to be washed away by the river while bathing in it late Monday evening, they said.

Her father Anil and her maternal grandmother Tarulata jumped into the river to save her but drifted along the violent currents, police said.

Police launched a search and rescue operation after being informed of the incident by other members of the family who were standing nearby when it occurred.

The body of Tarulata has been recovered while search is still on for the father-daughter duo, they said.

The victims were residents of Rajkot in Gujarat and had come along with other family members on a trip to Rishikesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)