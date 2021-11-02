Left Menu

Three tourists from Gujarat swept away by Ganga in Rishikesh

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:35 IST
Three tourists from Gujarat swept away by Ganga in Rishikesh
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his 18-year-old daughter were among three tourists from Gujarat swept away by the swirling waters of the Ganga in Lakshman Jhula area of Rishikesh, police said on Tuesday. Sonal was the first to be washed away by the river while bathing in it late Monday evening, they said.

Her father Anil and her maternal grandmother Tarulata jumped into the river to save her but drifted along the violent currents, police said.

Police launched a search and rescue operation after being informed of the incident by other members of the family who were standing nearby when it occurred.

The body of Tarulata has been recovered while search is still on for the father-daughter duo, they said.

The victims were residents of Rajkot in Gujarat and had come along with other family members on a trip to Rishikesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021