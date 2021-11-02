Maha: Gutka worth over Rs 21 lakh seized in Bhiwandi; one held

The police have seized a stock of export-quality gutka worth over Rs 21 lakh from a godown in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday. Based on a tip-off, the police and FDA officials raided the godown in Pimplas on Monday and seized the banned substance worth Rs 21.86 lakh from the premises, senior inspector Ganpat Pingle of Kongaon police station said.

The police also seized a tempo worth Rs 8 lakh stationed near the godown for loading the stock and arrested driver Mahadeo Hanumant Bhosale (42), he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and FDA regulations has been registered in this regard, and the accused has been remanded to police custody till November 5, the official said. The offence has also been registered against the owner of the tempo and the godown, who have not been arrested as yet, he added.

