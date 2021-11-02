Left Menu

Police recovers 1800 Kg poppy husk in Punjab's Moga, 11 booked

The Punjab Police on Tuesday seized ninety bags of poppy husk weighing 1800 Kg from a godown at Badduwal bypass in Dharamkot sub-division of Punjab's Moga and booked eleven persons in connection with the seizure.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:59 IST
Police recovers 1800 Kg poppy husk in Punjab's Moga, 11 booked
Police recovered 1800 kg of poppy husk from Punjab's Moga on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Tuesday seized ninety bags of poppy husk weighing 1800 Kg from a godown at Badduwal bypass in Dharamkot sub-division of Punjab's Moga and booked eleven persons in connection with the seizure. Director-General of Police (DGP), Punjab Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said that acting upon secret information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moga Surinderjit Singh Mand sent a police team to conduct a raid at the godown.

"The police teams have managed to seize the poppy husk and booked 11 persons in the case," the DGP said. The main accused was identified as Pippal Singh of Daulewala village, who has been serving 30 years sentence in jail under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Sahota said.

Other ten accused persons have been identified as Inderjit Singh alias Labha, Minna Singh, Rasaal Singh alias Nannu, Karamjit Singh alias Karma, Gurjinder Singh alias Motu, Jugraj Singh alias Joga, Lakhwinder Singh alias Kakku, Paramjit Singh alias Pamma and Buta Singh, all residents of village Daulewala and Mangal Singh of village Mandir. SSP Mand said that further investigations are on and all the accused persons will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under sections 15-61/85 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Dharamkot on November 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021