Left Menu

U.S. urges Sudanese army chief to restore government

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:12 IST
U.S. urges Sudanese army chief to restore government
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa on Tuesday repeated Washington's call to Sudanese military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to restore the government and release all civilians detained in connection with the military takeover.

Feltman told reporters both the civilian side and the military showed restraint in the protests last Saturday which was a sign that both sides understand they need to work together to find a way back to a transition that involves both the military and the civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021