CBI files charge sheet in Navy leak case against 2 commanders, 4 others

The CBI on Tuesday filed its first charge sheet in the case pertaining to arrest of Navy officers handling sensitive submarine retro-fitting project for allegedly leaking confidential information in return of pecuniary gains, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed before special CBI judge in Rouse Avenue court, the CBI booked six persons including two serving Navy commanders -- one of them named Ajeet Kumar Pandey, a Commodore-ranked retired officer Randeep Singh, another Commander ranked retired officer SJ Singh working for a Korean Submarine company, a director of a private company and an alleged hawala operator.

The CBI had arrested two retired officers and during searches, the agency recovered Rs 2 crore from the residence of one of them.

The agency has booked the six individuals for charges of criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

It is alleged that the serving naval officers were allegedly leaking confidential information to the retired officers in return for pecuniary gains.

After getting the information, the CBI had carried out a raid in September in which the two retired officers were arrested, the officials said.

Sources said further probe is continuing and the role of some foreign nationals is under scanner.

The Anti-Corruption unit of the agency, which handles sensitive and high profile corruption cases, was tasked with unearthing the leakage of information following which the operation was launched, they said.

The unit has questioned several other officers and ex-servicemen who were in regular touch with the arrested officers and retired personnel, they said.

The CBI is conducting a forensic analysis of digital products used by the officers to understand if the information had fallen into the hands of people with vested interests, they said.

''Investigation related to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature being with some unauthorised personnel has come to light and is being investigated by appropriate government agency,'' the navy said in a statement.

The investigation by the agency with complete support of the navy is in progress, it said.

An internal inquiry by the navy is also being progressed, it added.

