Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 16 stolen motorcycles seized

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:26 IST
A gang of inter-state vehicle lifters was busted with the arrest of its three members, police said Tuesday.

The accused Ankit, Vipin Kumar and Suraj are members of the gang active in Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Meerut and Shamli districts, Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayverghya told media.

Kumar has been booked in six cases for stealing vehicles in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

