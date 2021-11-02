Left Menu

Palestinians reject offer to delay Jerusalem eviction

Palestinian families in a tense neighbourhood of Jerusalem have rejected an offer that would have delayed their eviction by Jewish settlers. In a statement on Tuesday, the families said their decision springs from our belief in the justice of our cause and our right to our homes and our homeland. Legal experts say the offer, which was accepted by the settlers, would have likely delayed their eviction but weakened their case when it was reopened later.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:32 IST
Palestinian families in a tense neighbourhood of Jerusalem have rejected an offer that would have delayed their eviction by Jewish settlers. The families' plight helped ignite protests and clashes earlier this year that eventually led to the 11-day Gaza war. In a statement on Tuesday, the families said their decision springs from “our belief in the justice of our cause and our right to our homes and our homeland.” Legal experts say the offer, which was accepted by the settlers, would have likely delayed their eviction but weakened their case when it was reopened later.

