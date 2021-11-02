Palestinians facing Jerusalem evictions reject compromise with settlers, activist says
Palestinian families facing eviction from their Jerusalem homes turned down an Israeli court compromise on Tuesday in a long-running legal battle with Jewish settlers, a member of one of the families said.
"The people of Sheikh Jarrah rejected the settlement proposal," the family member and social media activist Mohammed El-Kurd tweeted, referring to the East Jerusalem neighbourhood where the homes are located.
