Palestinians facing Jerusalem evictions reject compromise with settlers, activist says
Facing eviction, the families considered a Supreme Court compromise to offer them "protected" status in exchange for recognising settler ownership.
Palestinian families facing eviction from their Jerusalem homes turned down an Israeli court compromise on Tuesday in a long-running legal battle with Jewish settlers, a member of one of the families said.
"The people of Sheikh Jarrah rejected the settlement proposal," the family member and social media activist Mohammed El-Kurd tweeted, referring to the East Jerusalem neighbourhood where the homes are located. In May, the dispute over the possible eviction of four Palestinian families fuelled tensions in Jerusalem that sparked an 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
The families had petitioned Israel's Supreme Court to hear their appeal against a lower court ruling in favour of settlers who say their homes were built on land once owned by Jews. Facing eviction, the families considered a Supreme Court compromise to offer them "protected" status in exchange for recognising settler ownership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- East Jerusalem
- Jews
- Gaza Strip
- Palestinian
- Israeli
- Israel
- Jerusalem
- Jewish
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
India, Israel share similar challenges from radicalism, terrorism: Jaishankar
Jaishankar unveils plaque at ‘Bhoodan Grove’ in Israel
Jaishankar unveils plaque at ‘Bhoodan Grove’ in Israel
EAM Jaishankar, Israeli counterpart Lapid agree on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on FTA from next month