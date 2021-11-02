Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two labourers die after molten iron falls on them at industrial unit in Raipur

Updated: 02-11-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:00 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two labourers die after molten iron falls on them at industrial unit in Raipur
Two labourers died after molten iron fell on them at an industrial unit on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Fortune Metaliks Limited in Kapsada village under Dharsinva police station late on Monday night, a senior police official said.

As per preliminary investigation, molten iron from a furnace, which had accidentally gotten punctured, fell on two labourers at the plant, he said.

The victims Bhupendra Patel (27), a native of Madhya Pradesh, and Kapil Kumar (37), who hailed from Bihar, were critically injured, the official said.

The workers were rushed to a private hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday morning, he said, adding that the police were probing the incident further.

