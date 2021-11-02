US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed on Fed angst; Tesla halts after record run
U.S. stock indexes opened mixed on Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers are expected to start scaling back bond purchases.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.27 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35,935.11.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.33 points, or 0.01%, at 4,613.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.93 points, or 0.08%, to 15,583.99 at the opening bell.
