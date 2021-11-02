Left Menu

Defence Ministry approves acquisition of arms, military equipment worth Rs 7,965 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:57 IST
Defence Ministry approves acquisition of arms, military equipment worth Rs 7,965 crore
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Ministry on Tuesday approved the procurement of arms and military equipment worth Rs 7,965 crore, including 12 light utility helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, according to an official statement.

The procurement proposals were approved at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on the matter.

Besides clearing the proposal of buying 12 helicopters, the DAC approved procurement of Lynx U2 naval gunfire control system from Bharat Electronics Limited that will enhance the tracking and engagement capabilities of naval warships, the ministry's statement said.

The DAC on Tuesday also approved ''mid-life upgradation of Dornier aircraft'' by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to increase the naval capacity of maritime reconnaissance and coastal surveillance, it mentioned.

''As a further impetus to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), a global procurement case of naval guns has been foreclosed with these guns' quantity added to the upgraded super rapid gun mount (SRGM) being manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL),'' it noted.

Government sources said these SRGMs were earlier proposed to be procured from a foreign vendor but now the contract will be given to BHEL to promote Make in India, resulting in savings of approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

The defence ministry's statement said these SRGMs provide niche capabilities of engaging fast manoeuvring targets using guided munitions and range extensions and are to be fitted on the warships of the Indian Navy. ''The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), in its meeting of November 2, 2021, held under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity for capital acquisition proposals for modernisation and operational needs of the armed forces amounting to Rs 7,965 crore,'' it noted.

All these proposals are under 'Make in India' with a focus on design, development and manufacturing in the country, according to the statement. The military equipment are being procured at a time the Indian armed forces are locked in a bitter border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021