Northern Army commander meets 'Veer Naris', veterans at his official residence in Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:57 IST
Northern Army commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Tuesday honoured the 'Veer Naris' or widows of martyred defence personnel and assured them of all possible support for their efforts towards well-being and professional empowerment of their children.

The Indian Army has the ethos to respect martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the nation, and remains committed to welfare of veterans and veer naris, said the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Northern Command.

Keeping up with the tradition, Lt Gen Joshi interacted with the Kargil war veer naris of the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles at his official residence in Udhampur.

Lt Gen Joshi was the commanding officer of the unit during the war and has very closely been connected to Veer Naris and war veterans, the PRO said.

He has always been concerned about them and reaching out to them for welfare of their families and growth of their children.

The Veer Naris had visited the Vaishno Devi Shrine on Monday. The visit was facilitated by the Northern command headquarters, the PRO said.

The Army Commander honoured the Veer Naris, the official said.

Commending their resilience, he assured them of all possible support for their efforts towards well-being and professional empowerment of their children.

During the interaction he thanked Vishal Batra, brother of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, for sponsoring the visit.

