Left Menu

U.N.'s top rights body to hold urgent session on Sudan on Friday - statement

The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session on Sudan on Friday at the request of Britain and other countries following last week's military coup, a U.N. statement said on Tuesday. Britain's request, lodged on Monday, was on behalf of 18 member states, more than the one-third required to convene a special session of the 47-member Geneva forum, and included Sudan.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:19 IST
U.N.'s top rights body to hold urgent session on Sudan on Friday - statement
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session on Sudan on Friday at the request of Britain and other countries following last week's military coup, a U.N. statement said on Tuesday. Britain's request, lodged on Monday, was on behalf of 18 member states, more than the one-third required to convene a special session of the 47-member Geneva forum, and included Sudan. It was backed by 30 countries with observer status, including the United States.

On Tuesday, the permanent mission of Sudan to the U.N. in Geneva circulated a notice to other delegations announcing it had withdrawn its ambassador. Sudan did not appear on the U.N.'s list of 17 countries that backed holding the session. Last week, Sudan's military took power in a coup, detaining civilian officials and politicians, and promising to establish a new government of technocrats. The Oct. 25 coup has been met with opposition and street demonstrations over the last week.

Jeffrey Feltman, the United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said on Tuesday nL1N2RT0J3 that the Sudanese military had shown "restraint" in its response to demonstrations on Saturday, which he said was a sign of potential for a return to power sharing with civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021