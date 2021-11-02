Mumbai police nab man from UP for stealing valuables from cars

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested a member of a gang, which was involved in stealing valuables from cars, an official said on Tuesday. In a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), a team from the crime branch's unit-7 on Sunday arrested Rais Yashin Khan, a resident of Kaisargunj of Baharaich, the official said.

The accused was a member of the gang, which used to break into cars and steal mobile phones, laptops and important documents, he said. Two members of the gang have already been arrested, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

