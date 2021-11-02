Left Menu

Mumbai police nab man from UP for stealing valuables from cars

The Mumbai polices crime branch has arrested a member of a gang, which was involved in stealing valuables from cars, an official said on Tuesday. Two members of the gang have already been arrested, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:20 IST
Mumbai police nab man from UP for stealing valuables from cars
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested a member of a gang, which was involved in stealing valuables from cars, an official said on Tuesday. In a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), a team from the crime branch's unit-7 on Sunday arrested Rais Yashin Khan, a resident of Kaisargunj of Baharaich, the official said.

The accused was a member of the gang, which used to break into cars and steal mobile phones, laptops and important documents, he said. Two members of the gang have already been arrested, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021