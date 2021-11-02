Man apprehended for threatening to blow up Connaught Place

The Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a person from Connaught Place for allegedly threatening to blow up the area, officials said.

According to police, Kamal Arya (32), a resident of Faridabad, entered the showroom of Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer ‘Oneplus’ near Rajiv Chowk at around 4.15 pm. He later threatened to blow up the place. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said police rushed to the spot and apprehended Arya. He was taken into custody for interrogation.

The officer said Arya claimed that he was a suicide bomber. He carried a bag and threatened to blow up the area by pressing a button. His bag was later checked where no bomb was found.

The area is being screened by bomb disposal squads as a precautionary measure, Yadav said.

Joint interrogation of the man is being carried out by security agencies and police, he added.

