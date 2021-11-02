Left Menu

Two minor girls rescued from hotel in Mumbai; three held for kidnapping

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:01 IST
The Mumbai police have rescued two minor girls from a hotel in Dongri area and arrested three men who allegedly kidnapped them with a promise of providing jobs abroad, an official said on Tuesday.

The police recently arrested Abdul Latif Mainuddin (24), a native of Assam, Amar Farooq Irshad Mandal (40), a resident of Santacruz, and Kais Abbules Sheikh (45) from Govandi, the official said.

The matter came to light when the mother of one of the 15-year-old girls approached the police from Oman, claiming that she had left the girl in the custody of one of the accused persons, who had promised to send her daughter to her in a month’s time, he said.

When the accused did not send the girl, the complainant became worried and reached the city to lodge a complaint of kidnapping, the official said.

The police checked over 40 hotels in the city and finally found the minor at a hotel in Dongri along with another girl, he said.

The trio has been booked under section 365 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further probe is underway, the official added.

