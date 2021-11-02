Left Menu

Frustrated over queuing up for long to get vaccinated, woman attacks health team in UP

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:07 IST
Frustrated over queuing up for long to get vaccinated, woman attacks health team in UP
  • Country:
  • India

An Uttar Pradesh health department team that had gone to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the locals in a locality under Shikohabad area here was attacked by a woman on Tuesday, police said.

A three-member health department comprising ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) Sanyukta Dhakre and two others -- Dolly Verma and Ritu Verma --was vaccinating the residents of Avas Vikas Colony and had inoculated around 60 people.

Chand Tara, a resident of the colony, got into a fight with the team when she was not able to show her Aadhar card for on-the-spot registration to get the vaccine, Shikohabad SDM S D Pandey said.

The woman said she had been waiting to get the jab for a very long time and then got into a scuffle with Dolly Verma, the SDM said, adding that the ANM who came to her rescue was also attacked.

The administrative officials rushed to the spot soon after getting information about the incident.

A case for obstructing government work and other relevant sections was filed against the woman who has been taken into custody, the SDM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021