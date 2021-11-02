Left Menu

CAPFs should take care of country without worries, Modi govt to look after their families: Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) should take care of the security of the country without any worries and the Modi government will look after their families.

Shah, who launched the 'Ayushmaan CAPF' scheme health cards and handed over the first card to a National Security Guard (NSG) commando, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given paramount importance to the interests of the security forces and has taken many steps for their welfare.

''The CAPFs should take care of the security of the country without any worries and the Modi government will take care of your families,'' he said.

The CAPFs are: the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and the Assam Rifles. All of them are under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. On Tuesday, on the auspicious occasion of 'Dhanvantri Puja', which is celebrated in the honour of 'The God of Medicine', the process of distribution of health cards across CAPFs has begun, a home ministry statement said.

The home minister had launched the scheme on pilot basis in Assam on January 23, 2021 to provide healthcare services to all CAPFs personnel and their dependents.

From now onwards, health cards distribution will be undertaken in all CAPFs and the number of cards distributed will be displayed on the website of MHA on a daily basis The distribution of about 35 lakh cards will be completed by December, 2021.

The CAPF personnel and their families will now be able to avail cashless in-patient and out-patient healthcare facilities at all hospitals empanelled under the Ayushmaan Bharat PM-JAY or the CGHS.

To enable seamless services to the CAPFs beneficiaries, the National Health Authority has created appropriate mechanism with a dedicated toll-free helpline number 14588.

This is an online grievance management system and it will ensure a stringent fraud and abuse detection, prevention and control system.

Shah also handed over 'Ayushmaan CAPF' scheme health cards to the Director General of the NSG, M A Ganapathy, for distribution to all NSG personnel.

The scheme is a joint initiative of the MHA and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and National Health Authority (NHA).

The force-wise number of beneficiaries, as on date, are as follows :- NSG 32,972, Assam Rifles 2,35,132, ITBP 3,33,243, SSB 2,54,573, CISF 4,66,927, BSF 10,48,928 and CRPF 11,86,998. The total beneficiaries are 35,58,773.

