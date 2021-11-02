Frustrated over queuing up for long to get vaccinated, woman attacks health team in UP

A woman attacked an Uttar Pradesh health department team that had gone to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the locals in a locality under Shikohabad area here on Tuesday, officials said.

A three-member health department comprising ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) Sanyukta Dhakre and two others -- Dolly Verma and Ritu Verma --was vaccinating the residents of Avas Vikas Colony and had inoculated around 60 people.

According to officials, Chand Tara, a resident of the colony, was standing in the queue for vaccination without any documents and when the officials insisted on showing her Aadhar card which is mandatory for the jab, she got angry and started fighting with the health team.

The woman said she had been waiting to get the jab for a very long time and then got into a scuffle with Dolly Verma, Shikohabad SDM S D Pandey said, adding that the ANM who came to her rescue was also attacked.

The administrative officials rushed to the spot soon after getting information about the incident.

A case for obstructing government work and other relevant sections was in the process of being registered against the woman who has been taken into custody, the SDM added.

The administrative officials rushed to the spot soon after coming to know of the incident and a case for obstructing government work and other relevant sections was being filed against the woman who has been taken into custody, the SDM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)