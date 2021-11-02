Left Menu

Indigenous defence production: Army's Southern Command launches Regional Technology Node

In order to boost indigenous defence production and facilitate interaction with industry, the Armys Southern Command on Tuesday formally launched the first Regional Technology Node RTN at Pune.A defence release said the launch event included a start-up forum by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers SIDM.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:32 IST
Indigenous defence production: Army's Southern Command launches Regional Technology Node
  • Country:
  • India

In order to boost indigenous defence production and facilitate interaction with industry, the Army's Southern Command on Tuesday formally launched the first Regional Technology Node (RTN) at Pune.

A defence release said the launch event included a start-up forum by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM). The event was organized by Headquarters Southern Command along with SIDM. Held in hybrid mode, the event was live-streamed and attended by representatives of more than 100 industries, start-ups and Army establishments from across the country, it said.

Delivering the keynote address, Lieutenant General JS Nain, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, emphasized the timely absorption of cutting edge technologies for military modernization, achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing as well as the role of Indian industry in it.

Among those present were Jayant D Patil, President SIDM, Major General Kirti Jauhar, Additional Director General of the Army Design Bureau, S P Shukla, Vice President SIDM, Abhishek Jain, Chairman, SIDM Start-up Forum and Col Rajinder Singh Bhatia (Retd), President & CEO (Defence), Bharat Forge Limited.PTI SPK BNM BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021