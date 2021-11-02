Indigenous defence production: Army's Southern Command launches Regional Technology Node
In order to boost indigenous defence production and facilitate interaction with industry, the Army's Southern Command on Tuesday formally launched the first Regional Technology Node (RTN) at Pune.
A defence release said the launch event included a start-up forum by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM). The event was organized by Headquarters Southern Command along with SIDM. Held in hybrid mode, the event was live-streamed and attended by representatives of more than 100 industries, start-ups and Army establishments from across the country, it said.
Delivering the keynote address, Lieutenant General JS Nain, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, emphasized the timely absorption of cutting edge technologies for military modernization, achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing as well as the role of Indian industry in it.
Among those present were Jayant D Patil, President SIDM, Major General Kirti Jauhar, Additional Director General of the Army Design Bureau, S P Shukla, Vice President SIDM, Abhishek Jain, Chairman, SIDM Start-up Forum and Col Rajinder Singh Bhatia (Retd), President & CEO (Defence), Bharat Forge Limited.PTI SPK BNM BNM BNM
