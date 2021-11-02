Left Menu

CBI chargesheets 6 in Navy information leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed its first charge sheet in the case related to the alleged leakage of confidential information from the Indian Navy about the modernisation of its Russian-origin Kilo-class submarines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:32 IST
CBI chargesheets 6 in Navy information leak case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed its first charge sheet in the case related to the alleged leakage of confidential information from the Indian Navy about the modernisation of its Russian-origin Kilo-class submarines. According to sources, several serving and retired Navy officers have already been arrested in the case where money was paid for confidential information. Six persons have been named in the charge sheet including a serving Navy commander.

CBI has filed the charge sheet before a special CBI judge in Rouse Avenue court. The central agency conducted searches at 19 locations in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad where various electronic gadgets and incriminating documents were seized.

The case pertains to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature of Russian-origin Kilo-class submarines to some unauthorised personnel. Further investigation is underway and a supplementary charge sheet will be filed as per new developments in the case, said sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021