HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.45 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.45 pm: NATION DEL90 LD BYPOLLS BJP consolidates in Assam, MP; Cong wrests seats from it in four states; TMC reigns in Bengal New Delhi: The BJP and its allies on Tuesday won 11 assembly seats while the Congress bagged eight out of 29 seats in the latest round of bypolls, with results mostly favouring ruling parties in the states except in Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP lost all three assembly seats and the prestigious Mandi Lok Sabha constituency to the Congress, and Telangana.

DEL88 BYPOLLS-CONG-HOPES Bypoll results kindle hopes for Congress in string of Assembly polls next year, say party leaders New Delhi: The results of the bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats on Tuesday saw the Congress make significant gains in the Hindi heartland states of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan and has kindled fresh hopes for the Congress, which claims that the outcome will have a bearing on a string of state assembly elections due next year.

DEL69 BYPOLLS-BJP Bypoll results: Concerns for BJP in West Bengal, HP; boost for Sarma, Chouhan New Delhi: The results of bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats spread across 13 states and a union territory have been a mixed bag for the BJP as its fortunes continue to nosedive in West Bengal against the might of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee while bad tidings have also come from states like Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

DEL74 CONG-LD BYPOLLS Shed arrogance, repeal farm laws: Cong to PM after bypoll results New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday cited bypoll results to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to shed arrogance, repeal the three farm laws and stop petrol and diesel ''loot''.

DEL73 DEF-ACQUISITION-LD APPROVAL Defence Ministry approves acquisition of arms, military equipment worth Rs 7,965 crore New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday approved the procurement of arms and military equipment worth Rs 7,965 crore, including 12 light utility helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, according to an official statement.

DEL87 PB-3RDLD AMARINDER Bitter parting: Amarinder resigns from Cong, names new party Punjab Lok Congress Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, accusing party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of hatching a “midnight conspiracy” to oust him.

DEL78 CBI-2NDLD NAVY CBI files two charge sheets in navy info leak case; serving naval commander, ex-officers listed New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday filed two charge sheets related to the alleged leak of confidential information about two different naval projects, officials said.

BOM31 MH-LD DESHMUKH Money laundering: Deshmukh in ED custody till Nov 6; NCP, Sena slam his arrest Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till November 6 in a multi-crore money laundering case, hours after his arrest following marathon questioning. DEL91 LD KOHLI DCW notice to Delhi Police over online threats to Kohli's family; Rahul Gandhi backs him New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women Tuesday sent a notice to the city police, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports of threat given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli after India's two straight losses in the World Cup.

FOREIGN FGN63 CLIMATE-AGENDA-INDIA India signs up to UK’s Breakthrough Agenda on affordable, clean tech Glasgow, Nov 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among 40 leaders to back and sign up to the UK’s Glasgow Breakthroughs, an international plan to deliver clean and affordable technology everywhere by 2030, launched at the COP26 climate summit here on Tuesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN46 CLIMATE-PM-BIDEN PM Modi calls for transparent finance at Biden-led COP26 event Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance as part of important aspects in infrastructure creation during a roundtable event initiated by US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit here. By Aditi Khanna BUSINESS DEL80 BIZ-LD DHANTERAS Dhanteras brings back glitter; gold sales set to touch pre-COVID levels New Delhi/Mumbai: Regaining the lost sheen, sales of gold jewellery and coins are set to touch pre-COVID levels in volume terms on the auspicious Dhanteras as easing pandemic concerns and pent up demand saw consumers flocking to stores to buy the precious metal.

DEL20 BIZ-NETZERO-SOLAR CAPACITY For net-zero, India needs 5,600 GW of solar capacity, coal usage drop by 99%: CEEW New Delhi: For India to reach its bold target of having net-zero emissions by 2070, the country's solar power capacity would have to rise to over 5,600 GW, coal use particularly in the power sector will have to drop by 99 per cent by 2060 and crude oil would need to peak by 2050 and fall substantially by 90 per cent in the two decades thereafter, CEEW India has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)