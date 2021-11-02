India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 107 cr
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107 crore (107,25,41,626) as per provisional reports till 7 pm on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
More than 37 lakh (37,38,574) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data, India has administered a cumulative 73,61,08,324 first vaccine doses while 33,64,33,302 second doses. (ANI)
