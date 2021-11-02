Left Menu

Tamil Nadu logs 973 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 973 new COVID-19 cases and 21 fatalities in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

02-11-2021
According to the health bulletin released, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 11,147.

The state reported 1,114 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,57,282.The death toll has gone up to 36,157 with 21 more deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read: 'Education at Doorstep' to address learning gap among govt school students in Tamil Nadu

