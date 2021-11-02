Left Menu

Delhi Police files charge sheet against actor Leena Maria Paul, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:07 IST
Delhi Police files charge sheet against actor Leena Maria Paul, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet before a court here against actor Leena Maria Paul and her husband and alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a case related to allegedly duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy of Rs 200 crore.

The final report, which was filed by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, also named 12 others.

Paul and Chandrashekhar are currently in judicial custody along with some other co-accused in the case for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh put up the charge sheet for consideration on December 1.

The accused are charged with cheating, criminal conspiracy, and other offences punishable under IPC and the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to the EOW, Paul and Chandrashekhar, along with others used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and other are also recently arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case.PTI UK RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021