Gujarat CM to celebrate Diwali with Army, paramilitary personnel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will celebrate Diwali with armed forces personnel on Wednesday in Kutch district's Dhordo village.

A government release said various cultural programmes on the theme of the Tricolour have been organised at Dhordo between 4 pm and 6 pm on November 3 as part of Diwali celebrations.

Jawans of the Army, Navy, Border Security Force, Coast Guard and Gujarat police along with their musical bands will perform in these cultural programmes to be attended by Patel, said the release.

Local residents and NCC cadets have been invited to witness the event and perform, it added.

Patel is taking ahead a tradition set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who celebrate Diwali with security personnel and their family members to boost their morale, the release stated.

