Ukraine's defence minister submits resignation

Ukraine defence minister Andrii Taran has submitted a letter of resignation, the government representative to parliament Taras Melnychuk said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Reuters was not able to reach Taran for comment. Melnychuk gave no reason for the resignation.

Lawmakers from the ruling Servant of the People party had said on Monday they would nominate Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov to replace Taran as defence minister. Parliament plans to discuss a government reshuffle this week.

