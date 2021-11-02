Left Menu

Hate speech: Delhi police files charge sheet before court

Rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multi-cultural society.

Updated: 02-11-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet before a court here in a case related to allegedly raising communal slogans near Jantar Mantar here in August.

The police charged the accused for various offences, including raising communal slogans and inciting the youth to propagate against a particular religion at a rally here.

The final report was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak and included names of Pinky Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal, and advocate Ashwani Upadhyay for the alleged offence that took place on August 8.

Chaudhary had surrendered before Delhi Police on August 31 and was granted bail on September 30, while Upadhyay was arrested by police on August 10 and was granted bail on August 11.

Besides Upadhyay, the police had also arrested Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vineet Bajpai, Preet Singh, and Deepak Kumar in connection with the case.

Earlier a trial court had dismissed Chaudhary's anticipatory bail application, saying “we are not a Taliban State.” The court had said that in past such incidents have fared communal tensions leading to riots and loss of life and property.

“We are not Taliban State. Rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multi-cultural society. While the whole of India is celebrating 'Azadi ka amrut mahotsav' there are some minds still chained with Intolerant and self-centric beliefs,” the judge had said. PTI UK RKS RKS

